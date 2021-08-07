Fermanagh business owner has ‘morning from hell’ after flooding

Camlake Canvas owner Michelle Duffy captures the effects of the heavy rain that has caused flooding in the border village of Garrison in Co Fermanagh as yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Saturday after heavy rain brought some flooding on Friday. Image courtesy of Michelle Duffy/Camlake Canvas. Images posted on Camlake Canvas FB page (Sat 7 Aug 2021)

Camlake Canvas owner Michelle Duffy captures the effects of the heavy rain that has caused flooding in the border village of Garrison in Co Fermanagh as yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Saturday after heavy rain brought some flooding on Friday. Image courtesy of Michelle Duffy/Camlake Canvas. Images posted on Camlake Canvas FB page (Sat 7 Aug 2021)

It has been the “morning from hell” for one Fermanagh business owner after flooding as a result of adverse weather in Northern Ireland over the past several days.

Northern Ireland remains under a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms until midnight on Saturday.

People have been advised there could be difficult driving conditions and road closures, with the possibility of flooding and strong winds.

Read more City centre hit by worst flooding in years

Michelle Duffy (42) of Camlake Canvas in Garrison said heavy rain since early on Saturday morning meant a river had burst its banks, flooding parts of the town.

It was “surreal”, she said. “The water was level with my back door, I lifted everything as high as I could.”

Her gallery was not badly damaged and nor were the surrounding businesses after the flooding subsided but some houses and other businesses weren’t as lucky, she said.

“I’ve lived here for 26 years and I’ve never experienced anything like this. The last time anyone remembers anything like this is 40 years ago, it seems like a complete freak occurrence and I hope it doesn’t happen again. We’re all a bit more prepared for this.

“There was a great community response and the Rivers Agency landed with sandbags, the entire town came together to help,” she said.

On Friday, heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of Belfast forcing businesses on Berry Street and King Street to close.

Bicycle shop owner Jim McGarvey told the BBC the Farset River runs under the area and water came down the street “like the Lagan”.

“I managed to get the door closed but the place is saturated. It’s full of dirt and silt and sewage, it’s not nice,” he said.

“I couldn’t open the door until it subsided. People were driving through it and causing waves and the waves were hitting the front window of the shop.”

Dozens of homes in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast were also reported to have been affected by flooding on Friday.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said heavy floods at the bottom of Brompton Park in Ardoyne affected around 50 houses.

“The water was knee-deep and it had almost entered a lot of the properties, but thankfully the residents responded quickly and we got onto Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure, who did provide some sandbags,” he added.

The Department for Infrastructure and Belfast City Council provided sandbags to residents, he added.