Fermanagh family fundraise for heart research in memory of 27-year-old daughter Rachael Shannon

The family of a young Fermanagh woman who died suddenly this year are holding a fundraiser next weekend for British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI).

Rachael Shannon from Ballinamallard died in hospital on February 13. She had developed sepsis after a week of feeling unwell, but her mother Wendy said she had always had “a zest for life”.

The 27-year-old was born with a genetic condition called Noonan Syndrome, which meant she had heart defects present at birth and underwent heart surgery in 2016.

Her death was not connected to her congenital heart condition, but Rachael’s family have chosen to support the charity to help fund research for other children born with congenital heart conditions.

All money raised will be shared between BHF NI and Ballinamallard Football Club, where Rachael was a member of the ladies committee.

Her family and friends will hold a bucket collection at the club’s home match against Harland and Wolff Welders on September 4, followed by a barbeque and music.

Wendy said her daughter “did have some special needs, but not once did it hold her back.”

She had volunteered at a local nursery after completing an NVQ3 in childcare, as “she loved children and they just loved her,” her mum added.

“She did have heart surgeries throughout her life, but she always got through them.

“We went abroad every year before Covid, and she just loved it. She would be getting on the rides in Disney that everyone else was too nervous to get on. She just loved experiencing new things.”

“We had no idea she was so unwell but when she went into the intensive care unit (ICU) in hospital the staff there prepared us for the worst. I couldn’t ask for anymore from the staff of the South West Area Hospital who did everything they could for Rachael.”

“Racheal loved football and loved being on the committee. At her funeral the club did a guard of honour for her, and I know she would have loved that.

“Rachael was well-known throughout the area, everyone knew her from being out walking our dog, Stella.

“People even stop me now and tell me they miss seeing her out with her wee dog. She achieved so much in her 27 years, more than most people achieve in a lifetime. Nothing held her back from doing what she loved.”

Head of BHF NI, Fearghal McKinney expressed the organisation’s gratitude to Rachael’s loved ones for their fundraising efforts.

“Each day, around 13 babies in the UK are diagnosed with congenital heart disease,” he commented.

“Often, we don't understand why the baby’s heart hasn't developed properly. But we’re funding research to find crucial breakthroughs. So, we can improve the way we diagnose and treat babies, children and adults born with congenital heart disease, and beat the heartbreak caused by these conditions.

“We couldn’t do this research without the support of people like Rachael’s family and friends.”

To find out how you can support BHF NI contact Orla Clarke on clarkeo@bhf.org.uk or visit bhf.org.uk