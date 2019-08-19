Fermanagh rally demands justice for child abuse victims

People take part in a rally for victims of alleged child sexual abuse in Fermanagh

Protesters have said they won't stop until child sex abusers in Co Fermanagh are brought to justice.

Specialist police officers have been assigned to 19 historical sex abuse investigations highlighted by the Impartial Reporter newspaper in Enniskillen.

Those attending the rally in the town on Saturday said children in the area had been "robbed of their childhood" by "savages" and that the alleged criminality deserves thorough investigation. Rally organiser councillor Donal O'Cofaigh said: "We will not stop until these allegations pass the threshold of the courthouse steps."

Caroline Wheeler, a victims' advocate, urged more victims to come forward, not to be afraid of speaking out, in an effort to bring those who abused them to justice. "Together we stand united to have a full stop to child sexual abuse," she added.

The PSNI said investigations are actively ongoing, including reviews of cases previously reported, as well as new cases.