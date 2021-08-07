Fermanagh Royal Black Institution parades in Kesh

Deputy County Grand Master, Co. Antrim Grand Black Chapter taking part in the Co Fermanagh Parade in Kesh.

Sir Knights with Co.Fermanagh Grand Black Chapter making their way through Kesh as part of the Co.Fermanagh Royal Black Parade.

Members of Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band making their way through Kesh as part of the Co.Fermanagh Royal Black Parade.

The base drummer with South Fermanagh Loyalists making their way through Kesh as part of the Co.Fermanagh Royal Black Parade in Kesh.

A drum major with Brookeborough RBP taking part in the Co.Fermanagh Royal Black Chapter Parade in Kesh.

Sir Knights with Ballinamallard Crimson Heroes RBP. 272 making their way through Kesh as part of the Co.Fermanagh Royal Black Parade.

Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday to watch the Fermanagh Royal Black commemoration as it returned to Kesh after being postponed last year due to coronavirus.

More than 30 bands were on parade this year in a much larger event than 2020 when just a small service was held with 30 members outside Kesh District Orange Hall.

This year a full county event took place, albeit one that was slightly scaled back compared to previous years, with visiting brethren from Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal.

It began at noon with a service led by Sir Knight Reverend Rodney Beacom in a field on Mantlin Road in the town which was immediately followed by a parade in the village.

Those who gathered to watch or take part in the event were advised to comply with health regulations and to follow the direction of police and marshals.