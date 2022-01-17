Fermanagh teen punched pensioner on crutches, court told

Crown lawyer Mark Conlon told the High Court that the accused "punched" the alleged victim him to the jaw

A teenager allegedly punched a 74-year-old man on crutches to the ground in a row over his car, the High Court has heard.

Jordan Beckett is accused of carrying out the attack after being challenged about inspecting the vehicle parked outside the pensioner's home.

Beckett (19), of Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, claimed that he only acted in self-defence.

He faces a charge of common assault over the incident on January 7.

The alleged victim went out to quiz a couple spotted looking into his car at an undisclosed location in the town, according to the prosecution.

He claimed that he put up a crutch to protect himself because the male was "going mad".

Crown lawyer Mark Conlon submitted: "However, the younger man punched him to the jaw, causing him to fall to the ground."

Police were alerted by a neighbour who discovered the pensioner lying prone.

Based on descriptions of the attacker, Beckett was arrested about 30 minutes later on the Cornagrade Road.

When taken into custody he allegedly stated an elderly gentleman had emerged from his house "acting the big b*****ks", asking why he was examining his car.

During interviews Beckett told police he only checked his reflection in the vehicle's window.

"He recalled a man coming out of his house, waving his crutches," Mr Conlon added.

"He alleged that he was himself struck on the face with a crutch and hit the man back in self-defence."

Beckett's application for bail was put on hold due to issues about his proposed living arrangements.

Mr Justice Humphreys said: "If there is no suitable address at the minute we can't go ahead."