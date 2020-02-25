Fermanagh village in shock after body of Tommy Kelly found in Donegal drain

A Co Fermanagh village will rally round the family of a young father of one whose body was found in a drain over the weekend, a councillor has said. (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai in Ballyshannon confirmed they are still investigating the death of 37-year-old Tommy Kelly, who worked as a lorry driver, after his body was found in a deep drain in the townland of Cloghore, Ballyshannon, about a quarter of a mile from the border village of Belleek, on Saturday night.

SDLP councillor John Coyle said that the village had been shocked at the discovery, which was made by a local person at around 11pm on Saturday.

"He comes from a very large family in the area and everyone in the community has been left stunned by what has happened," said Mr Coyle.

"We don't know what exactly has happened as yet, just that it's a real tragedy for the family and also for the village.

"Gardai are investigating the incident and we have to wait to find out what has caused his death.

"He was a pleasant and popular young man who worked as a lorry driver.

"A lot of the family are living around the world and they all have my deepest condolences and those of everyone in the village at this tragic time."

Gardai in Ballyshannon confirmed they are investigating the circumstances of Mr Kelly's death.

"The alarm was raised when the deceased was discovered in a (water filled) drain on the roadside at Cloghore on the main Ballyshannnon to Belleek road at approximately 11pm on Saturday," gardai confirmed.

"His body remained at the scene which was preserved for examination.

"The local coroner was notified.

"Investigating gardai say foul play is not suspected at this time but the course of their investigation into the death will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination. Enquires are ongoing."

Mr Kelly lived at Rathfort Crescent in Belleek but is understood to have been a native of Cloghore.

A death notice said Mr Kelly was "the beloved partner of Laura and darling daddy of Eva".

It said his death was "very deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Nora, father Liam, brothers Willie, Pauric (Patricia), sisters Vera (Sean), Anne (Micheal), Celine (Phil), Chrissy (Bernie), Denise (Paul), Joan (Cathal), mother-in-law Ann, sister-in-law Ann Marie (Francis), brother-in-law Kevin, aunts, uncles and entire family".