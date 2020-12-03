Festive cheer: James' bright idea lights up Derry neighbourhood

Magical: Racecourse Drive in Derry where all the houses have their Christmas lights on

Christmas has come early to a street in Derry as they are shining brightly to mark the start of the festive season.

All 22 houses along the Racecourse Drive cul-de-sac have been festooned in coloured lights along the eaves.

And at a number of houses the decorations have been extended into the gardens where even more lights have been wrapped around shrubs, tripods and even a pergola.

Blow-up Santas, Christmas candy canes, snowmen and reindeer take up every available inch of space.

The twinkling extravaganza is all the idea of one resident, James McDaid, but his neighbours quickly bought into the idea of lighting up the entire street.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr McDaid said he felt the children living along the row deserved some Christmas cheer.

He said: "I've decorated the outside of my house for the past couple of years because my son Jonah loves the lights but this year it has escalated.

"Most of the things in the garden are homemade - even the garland around the door was made by my sister.

"My next door neighbour said he would light up his house and it kind of took off from there.

"All of the neighbours came on board and I put the lights up for them.

"It's been a tough year for everyone but at this time of the year it's all about the children.

"They have missed out on so much this year, they can't play with their friends in the way they are used to, they can't visit grannies and grandas and even Christmas won't be the way it usually is.

"A trip to see Santa in his grotto might not be possible but if it is, it won't be as good as it usually is."

The community effort to instil some Christmas magic along Racecourse Drive has achieved its objective.

Mr McDaid continued: "I have to say, when it gets dark and all the lights are on it is magical and the children love it.

"In fact, it has worked out that well that people from other parts of Derry have come to take a look.

"I never imagined it would be this good but we are already talking about putting lights along the wall in front of our houses next year so it will be like a tunnel of lights."