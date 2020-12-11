Festive fun: Belfast's Christmas trail impresses Saul and Sophie
Staff Reporter
Saul (4) and Sophie (3) Walsh take a stroll along Belfast One's free Christmas Trail at Joy's Entry in the city centre.
The trail opens today and runs until January 2. Belfast One has invested almost £4million in projects to enhance support and promote the city centre over the last five years. It wants to make sure that families don't miss out on magical experiences this year, but is also encouraging everyone to explore the city centre safely and follow social distancing regulations, sanitise their hands regularly and wear facemasks in enclosed areas. The trail runs Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.