Fewer Northern Ireland inmates allowed home for Christmas

All prisoners granted leave must have served at least 50% of their sentence (stock photo)

The Northern Ireland Prison Service granted 26 prisoners Christmas home leave this year - 42 fewer than in 2018.

They were granted leave for various periods from Christmas Eve until January 2.

Of those released, 17 were granted home leave from Magilligan Prison, eight from Maghaberry Prison and one from Hydebank Wood College for young offenders and women.

Conditions were placed on all successful applicants.

The Prison Service received a total of 87 applications in Northern Ireland, ultimately refusing 61 requests.

Last year 68 prisoners were granted Christmas home leave, 11 fewer than in 2017.

Prisoners granted home leave have been subject to a risk assessment and have either completed a home leave programme or undergone periods of unaccompanied testing in the community.

All prisoners granted leave must have served at least 50% of their sentence.