Fiancee of murdered Nathan Gibson expresses heartbreak in poem at funeral

The fiancee of murdered Co Armagh dad Nathan Gibson received a round of applause at his funeral yesterday after reciting a poem she wrote.

Those in attendance at St Anthony's Church in Craigavon - two weeks after the 25-year-old's death - were dressed in Liverpool FC jerseys in tribute to his love of the club and its manager Jurgen Klopp.

Many jerseys had the words 'dad', 'Nathan', 'brother' and 'YNWA' (You'll never walk alone) printed on them as a mark of respect.

The funeral cortege was led by his immediate family and close friends carrying Liverpool flags. Red and white floral tributes were also put on display beside Nathan's coffin.

A Liverpool-themed order of service included a number of tributes from Nathan's loved ones.

Nathan's fiancee Joanna Black (25) wrote: "One in a million with a heart of gold, I really thought I would have you my whole life. So many aspirations and dreams we had not yet achieved.

"I vow to make you proud each and every day as you watch over me. Never again will I walk alone."

Part of Joanna's poem, which she read to the gathered congregation, said: "The kindness you all have been showing has helped to keep me going. Do not suffer the empty pain that we've been torn apart. Find warmth and joy there's someone so special in our heart, leaving fond cherished memories that will never depart."

In his homily, Fr John Byrnes said Nathan's life was "savagely stolen in the depths of the night" and that his "early and tragic" death has left the question, "why did it have to happen?"

"Nathan grew up in Craigavon," Fr Byrnes told the congregation. "He went to school initially at St Brendan's Primary School and then Lismore, and throughout his childhood he was known for his great sense of humour.

Funeral of Nathan Gibson, leaving Westacre, Craigavon, today. Nathan's body was discovered on a towpath near Lake Road in Craigavon by police on Thursday, January 16. Mourners were asked to wear red in tribute to Nathan's love for the Liverpool. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

"He was always telling jokes and always having fun. Some would say that he was still a big child. That stayed with him right up to the end.

"He was, in his mother's eyes, the golden boy. He met Joanna nearly 10 years ago at the red bridge, which was very special for them, not too far from here.

"The arrival of John six years ago was very, very special." Fr Byrnes also highlighted Nathan's passion for travelling after holidaying in Portugal, Holland, Paris and London, as well as his numerous trips to watch his beloved Liverpool at Anfield.

"In case you hadn't noticed or forgot, Nathan loved Liverpool Football Club and it's wonderful to see so many dressed in the red jersey of Liverpool with his name written on the back of the jerseys," he added.

"Nathan had a great love of Liverpool and many times he travelled to Anfield.

"There's no doubt that Nathan took joy that Liverpool had done so well this season to lead the Premiership.

"The jerseys and the Liverpool anthem You'll Never Walk Alone is so poignant to so many people here today.

"To lose someone when they have so much to live for is a hard cross to bear."

Liverpool anthem You'll Never Walk Alone was sang at the end the service, while an acoustic version of Luke Kelly's On Raglan Road was also performed.

Nathan is survived by Joanna, son John, his father Anthony, brothers Craig and Tariq, sisters Cathy and Shantelle.

He was laid to rest at Lylo cemetery in Craigavon next to his mother Gail Gibson, who died from cancer in 2015. Last night, a number of Chinese lanterns were released by his loved ones in his memory.

Nathan's body was discovered on a towpath near Lake Road in Craigavon by police on Thursday, January 16.

Paul John Joseph Whitla (40), of no fixed address, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court last week accused of his killing and remains in custody.