Fiancée of north Belfast man who died in Spanish pool tragedy said he was ‘most loving and caring’

A north Belfast tourist who drowned at a swimming pool in a resort town on Spain’s Costa Dorada has been described as “larger than life” by his fiancée.

Sean McAleenan was discovered in the pool of his holiday apartment block in La Pineda near the east coast city of Tarragona at around 11am on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old had gone for a swim, however his body was later discovered by two other holidaymakers.

Emergency responders raced to the scene and tried to revive the man on arrival however despite the efforts of paramedics Mr McAleenan was pronounced dead before his body was removed for a post-mortem examination.

According to a preliminary post-mortem the cause of death has been determined as drowning.

Speaking to the Irish News, Mr McAleenan’s fiancée Maeve Kelly paid tribute to the Parcel Force worker and stepfather.

She called him the most “loving, caring, hopeless romantic” and said the couple planned to marry in Las Vegas next year.

The mother-of-three said: “I just feel like I have lost the other half of me. He came along and we were meant for each other and we had so much more living to do.

“We had so many plans.

“He just loved me and the kids and for anybody who would listen, he would tell them that.

“He loved horses but his other big love was music, all genres of music. He was a concert-goer and had lined up Garth Brooks and Bruce Springsteen.

“That was our thing. We would go to concerts. We would have a ball.

“He was larger-than-life. So vivacious and he was very, very kind.”

Tributes were also paid to Mr McAleenan by the Northern Ireland Standardbred Association, who sent their “deepest sympathy” to the family of the horse racing fan.

“To Maeve and family and to the McAleenan family on the passing of Sean McAleenan, our thoughts are with the whole family circle at this sad time,” they said.

The death marks the latest in a series of tragedies in the holiday destination over recent months.

In June an Irish seven-year-old, Mary Sweeney, died in hospital two days after being pulled from her hotel pool in Majorca and revived before being rushed to an intensive care unit.

The girl had been staying with her family at the four-star HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the east coast resort of Calas de Mallorca.

On June 5 six-year-old Corey Aughey from north Belfast died in hospital after falling into the swimming pool of the hotel where he was staying with his family in the Majorcan resort of Sa Coma near the Love Island villa.

The previous month, Freddie Joseph Briggs, originally from Belfast, drowned in a pool near Benidorm, leading the council to declare three days of mourning.