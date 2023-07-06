Field could be axed from Belfast Twelfth parade after ‘abysmal’ 2022 march

The Orange Order commissioned a review after a disappointing parade last year.

Orange Order members take part in a parade in Belfast on July 12, 2022, Pic: Paul Faith/AFP

The field section could be axed from the annual Twelfth of July parade in Belfast as part of a radical overhaul, an internal Orange Order document has revealed.

It is one of a number of suggestions made in a review commissioned by the Belfast County Grand Lodge after they were left disappointed by their 2022 parade, the BBC has reported.

If adopted, next year’s route would be shortened by six miles and the field demonstrations axed, with the the event to become a “circuitous march”.

The Lodge said they undertook the review "in the aftermath of the abysmal and unacceptable Twelfth of July in 2022", which they said was “probably the worst for decades”.

Belfast’s current route is one of the day’s longest, covering about ten miles. It leaves Carlisle Circus in north Belfast at 10am and goes through the city centre before congregating at the field in Barnett’s Demense around lunch time.

During late afternoon, it then retraces its steps back to north Belfast.

It is thought the suggestions were prompted by anti-social behaviour and disruptions caused by crowds at Shaftsbury Square on the parade's return leg in 2022.

The document said the current iteration was “too long” and had resulted in “a significant amount of knock-on consequences".

Under the new plans, the parade would turn down Elmwood Avenue in south Belfast and involve a 2pm finishing time, reducing the route by approximately six miles.

"Let’s make the 2024 parade fit for a King,” concluded the document.

It comes after the BBC confirmed it would not screen live coverage of the celebrations for the second consecutive year.

Instead, the broadcaster will focus on an evening highlights programme.

Last year BBC NI faced criticism after pulling live coverage, with the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland describing the decision as a “snub” to the Protestant community.

The BBC confirmed plans for its 2023 Twelfth coverage on Thursday.

It said eight demonstrations will feature in a special hour-long programme broadcast on BBC 1 at 9pm on July 12 and on the BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage of the Twelfth will be provided by GB News, who will broadcast a two-and-a-half-hour show.

Its coverage will run from 9.30am until noon and will show the parade in Belfast, and live images from the Liverpool and Glasgow parades.