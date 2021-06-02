Fifteen million cigarettes and four tonnes of tobacco seized in Border Force operation

More than 15 million cigarettes and 4 tonnes of tobacco attempting to be smuggled into Northern Ireland has been seized by the Border Force.

The hauls were discovered in two separate operations, with a value of almost £7.5 million in unpaid duty and VAT if the attempts had not been foiled.

The 4.44 tones of tobacco was discovered arriving into Northern Ireland from Germany, destined for an address in Co Down, according to authorities.

The 36 pallets with the load contained tobacco in what appeared to be Euro Bins Polyester.

The second operation discovered 15.12 million cigarettes in Belfast Docks, after two containers were examined having arrived from Vietnam vis Rotterdam.

Border Force said the containers appeared to be wooden furniture and were destined for an address in Belfast. A couple of rows of cover load was used at the front, with the boxes of cigarettes behind.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long praised the work of staff in discovering the smuggling attempts.

Confiscated goods Credit: Department of Justice

“Revenue and VAT evasion are not victimless crimes: this is the money we use to pay for our health service, education and infrastructure being stolen to fund all manner of illegal activity,” she said.

“I strongly commend Border Force for their vigilance in seizing these goods. I also urge people not to purchase such goods and play a part in disrupting organised criminality by reporting any suspicious activity to the PSNI.

“We all need to work together to prevent criminals profiting from their illegal activities, and to bring to justice those who continue to wreak havoc across our communities.”

John-Jo Oldham Assistant Director of Border Force NI added: “This is not a victimless crime and is often linked with other criminality. Children and young people are key targets for those who peddle illegal tobacco and cigarettes, encouraging them to take up smoking and exposing them to crime.”