Fifth arrest in Aaron Brady Garda murder witness intimidation probe

Gardai have arrested a fifth person in relation to allegations of witness intimidation in connection to the recent criminal trial of Garda killer Aaron Brady.

Brady, from Crossmaglen, was jailed for 40 years last week for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Louth seven years ago.

An investigation into the alleged intimidation of witnesses in the case is ongoing and four people have been arrested - including two in jail and two at their Dublin homes - in relation to the intimidation probe, led by detectives from the elite National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

All four were released without charge.

On Monday Gardai arrested a fifth person.

The arrested person was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station, Dublin.

Brady, 29, was found guilty in August of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25 2013.

Brady, of New Road, Crossmaglen, was sentenced to the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment for a period of not less than 40 years.

He was also sentenced at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice to 14 years for robbery to run concurrently.

Brady was also found guilty by a unanimous jury decision of the robbery of about 7,000 euro (£6,300) in cash and cheques outside the credit union.

Mr Donohoe, 41, had been on duty in Bellurgan when he was killed with a shotgun blast.

The court heard at the sentencing that the night Mr Donohoe was shot he had been conducting a “regular Friday night duty”.

He “died instantly” at the scene after he confronted raiders.

The court also heard the entire incident was captured on CCTV and that it “took less than one minute from beginning to end, 58 seconds”.

Mr Justice Michael White said Brady gave the detective “no chance” and that it was shocking the crime was committed by someone so young.