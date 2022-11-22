Fifth man arrested following ‘New IRA’ murder bid on two police officers in Strabane

Police make fifth arrest as part of probe into attempted murder of two officers in Strabane (David Young/PA)

A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone.

The suspect was detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit on Monday.

The 38-year-old is being held under the Terrorism Act and is being quizzed at the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A search was also conducted in the Coalisland area.”

Four men have previously been released following their arrests in as part of the probe into a bomb blast targeting officers on patrol in Mount Carmel Heights last Thursday.

The men, aged 38, 36, 36 and 28, were detained under the Terrorism Act after police conducted a number of searches in Strabane on Friday and Saturday.

They were also questioned by detectives at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

PSNI assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton previously confirmed that detectives are pursuing New IRA involvement as a “strong line of inquiry”.

He said previous attacks in the area meant the dissident republican splinter group was possibly behind the attack.

Both officers escaped injury during the attack which caused a major security alert affecting more than 1,000 residents – it also meant some children were unable to get to school on Friday.

Political leaders in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland condemned the attack.