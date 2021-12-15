Fifth suspect charged with attempted murder following discovery of injured man in Co Antrim field

A man was discovered in serious condition lying in a field next to a road outside Broughshane village in Co Antrim in October. Photo: Pacemaker

A fifth man has been charged with attempted murder, kidnap and arson after an injured man was discovered lying in a field outside Broughshane, Co Antrim, in October.

The 43-year-old male is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Thursday.

It was reported that a man was found in a “serious condition” after sustaining a number of wounds on Monday, October 11.

Read more Two charged with attempted murder and kidnap after man found seriously injured in Antrim field

He was treated at the scene where he was found shortly after 8am in the field on the Lisnamurrikin Road, before being taken to hospital.

Police said they were investigating a link to an incident on Doury Road in Ballymena where a silver-coloured Volvo car was discovered on fire shortly before 7am that morning.

Four other men - aged 36, 38, 39 and 51 - were previously charged with attempted murder, arson and kidnap in connection with the incident.

The 51-year-old was also charged with breaching terrorist notification requirements.

In relation to the latest charge, a PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”