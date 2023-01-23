Fight breaks out at Tesco store in south Belfast

Police attended a Tesco store on the Dublin Road in Belfast after a fight broke out.

The incident, captured on camera and shared across social media, happened at around 7.30pm on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a fight involving a number of people in a shop in the Dublin Road area of south Belfast at approximately 7.30pm on Friday January 20.

“Officers attended and a man in his 20s was given advice and guidance over his behaviour.”

The video of the fight had around 30,000 likes on a since-deleted TikTok.