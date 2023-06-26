Figures show 15 kids are reported missing in NI every day

There was a large police excavation in September 2001 at two houses in west Belfast's Rodney Parade when search for remains of John Rodgers (13) and Thomas Spence (11) who disappeared in 1974

According to PSNI data, 40,177 cases of young people disappearing have been investigated in the last seven years.

While the vast majority were quickly found — in all but two cases, the children were located — each one has to be recorded and investigated by police.

While the cases may include the same young person disappearing on more than one occasion, a Policing Board member said the figures were “alarmingly high”.

John Rodgers went missing in November 1974

John Blair said a young people’s strategy recently launched by the PSNI must examine why so many cases occur.

The PSNI’s website details guidance for families who want to report someone missing, including a list of information they require to aid in their search.

This includes basic information such as the person’s physical description and where they were last seen, along with any medical conditions they have and if the person in question is addicted to drugs or alcohol.

“We understand that you may not know the answers to any of these questions but they help us to build up a picture of the missing person’s lifestyle and assess any immediate risks to their safety and wellbeing,” the guidance states.

“Police will commence a missing person search and will attend with you to record further details whilst the search is in progress. You may be asked for a recent picture of the missing person to help us locate them.

“A search for a missing person, especially a high risk missing person, uses police officers from all over Northern Ireland. We will keep you updated with our progress.

“It is vital that if you receive any communication with the missing person while we are searching for them, you let us know as soon as possible. It may help us locate them and ensure their wellbeing faster.

Thomas Spence disappeared in November 1974

“Once we locate someone we will ensure their physical and mental wellbeing. If required, we will task medical or mental health professionals to assess the person.

“You should note that if you report an adult missing and we locate them, they may not wish their location known. In this instance we will update you that they are safe and well, but we cannot disclose their location.”

Alliance Party MLA John Blair, a member of the Policing Board, expressed concern.

“Police statistics show that an alarmingly high number of young people are reported missing each year in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Whilst, in truth, most of these issues are resolved swiftly and locally, this must remain a matter of concern and high priority given issues around safeguarding and vulnerability as well as the fact that younger people are more likely to be victims of crime than older people.

“The PSNI, as recently as June 13, launched its Children and Young People’s Strategy with assistance from young people in drafting this and taking it forward. The strategy aims to maximise inter-agency co-operation and actions and it is vital that this work also includes examination of issues around children reported missing.”

One of Northern Ireland’s most notorious missing persons cases is that of Thomas Spence (11) and his best friend, John Rodgers (13), who vanished after leaving their west Belfast homes to catch the school bus on November 26, 1974.

In 2001 police detained a man and questioned him over the boys’ disappearance, but he was later released without charge.