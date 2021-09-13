Fijian soldiers entertain Army leaders at Carrickfergus Castle

Fijian soldiers who serve in Irish regiments entertained Army top brass and the public outside Carrickfergus Castle at the weekend.

The Co Antrim town’s famous castle provided the backdrop to a spectacular display of military music, as the Massed Bands of the Army’s four Irish Regiments performed together in Northern Ireland for the first time in 35 years.

The evening featured displays from the bands of the Irish Guards and the Royal Irish Regiment, alongside the pipes and drums of the Royal Dragoon Guards and the Queen’s Royal Hussars.

There was also be a special performance from a choir of Fijian soldiers who serve in Irish regiments.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “There are many historic military and Royal links in this area and right across Mid and East Antrim which have added to the rich tapestry of our borough’s history.

“We have maintained a proud and strong military tradition with generations of families from the borough having served over the years.”

Commanding Officer, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Irish Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Baxter, said: “We are very privileged and honoured to be able to showcase our musical talents to the people of Northern Ireland.”