Filling stations offering fuel discount at 44 Northern Ireland locations today

A fuel retailer has announced that it will be reducing prices at 44 of its Northern Ireland filling stations from 1-4pm today (Thursday, February 2).

A statement from Circle K explains that the price of its premium miles and milesPLUS fuel will be reduced by 20p a litre.

Derek Nolan, senior retail director of operations at Circle K Ireland said: “After the success of our recent fuel discount in the Republic of Ireland, we wanted to extend the gesture to our customers in Northern Ireland too.

"At Circle K, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and we want to say thank you to all with today’s fuel promotion.”

The only NI locations excluded from the promotion are the Circle K Express at Belfast’s Beersbridge Road and the Circle K Express at Belfast’s Lanark Way.

The offer is valid on miles and miles PLUS unleaded and diesel only.

Your nearest Circle K fuel station can be located here.

The announcement comes as the Consumer Council revealed today that average diesel prices in NI have roughly stayed the same over the last week, while petrol costs are up by around 1p.

Average diesel costs are 164.2p per litre – up from 164.0p last week – and petrol is approximately 144.2p, up from 143.3p.