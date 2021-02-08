Film star Sam Neill 'wouldn't turn James Nesbitt into sausages'

Ranch: Actor Sam Neill has named the animals on his farm after actors

Jimmy Nesbitt is dead but decently buried, according to Sam Neill, the Northern Ireland-born actor, farmer and wine-maker.

Meryl Streep and Hugo Weaving were equally well loved before their untimely ends, he explained.

"Most of my animals get names so that Mike - who is the farm manager - doesn't end up eating them," 73-year-old Neill told the Irish Times.

"My bull was called Jimmy Nesbitt. And Jimmy Nesbitt got very arthritic and old. We had to put him down because he was really in quite a lot of pain and could hardly walk. But we gave him a decent burial. I'm not going to have Jimmy Nesbitt turned into sausages."

Meryl Streep the chicken was killed by a ferret, while prize ram Hugo Weaving passed away while mounting a sheep. Neill, the Omagh-born star of Jurassic Park, was heartbroken.

He was speaking from his New Zealand ranch, where he makes wine and raises various animals, including sheep.

"What is it with Irish sheep?" Neill asked. "They care not for traffic or boundaries or road safety. They're feral, lawless animals. They're not like sheep anywhere else."

Neill moved with his English mother and his father, an army officer from New Zealand, all the way to the southern hemisphere islands when he was seven. But he remembers his early days.

"I remember Ireland, of course," Neill said. "I particularly remember Co Down. We had a lovely little whitewashed cottage on the beach at a place called Tyrella."

He added: "It was a coast guard house or watch house in the 1700s when I think people were smuggling things. I don't quite know what smugglers smuggled back then, but smuggling was a big thing. And heaven forbid we should smuggle things. Perhaps it'll be back post-Brexit."

Neill believes be did once have a Northern Irish accent, though probably not as strong as his police officer character in Peaky Blinders.

"I've often thought that was the genesis of me becoming an actor. I think I had to learn how to act and sound like a New Zealander to avoid getting bullied at school," he said.

As for the real Jimmy Nesbitt, his fans will be glad to know he is fit and well, and uneaten.

