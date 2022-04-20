Film stars share special memories of feis at heart of city for 100 years

Bronagh Gallagher (front row to the right) holding the cup as part of the prizewinning St Mary's choir of 1985

The Derry Feis got underway this week with young hopefuls taking to the stage to emulate stars of the past who have gone on to glittering careers in show business.

For almost 100 years, Feis Doire Colmcille has been the gilt-edge stitching that has helped bind the cultural fabric of the city and its hinterlands together.

Across the decades, the institution has been virtually synonymous with Easter week. However, the inaugural feis ran over four nights between June 27 to June 30, 1922. Around 700 entrants competed across the various disciplines on offer then.

By the late 1990s, the feis was accommodating almost 7,000 entrants and had long since spilled out into venues away from its first and beloved home in the Guildhall.

At various times, all the main rooms within St Columb’s Hall, the Rialto, the Playhouse, AOH Hall on Foyle Street and the former St Eugene’s Parish Hall (Stardust) were put to good use.

Many of the city’s finest and internationally-known performers have graced the stages of Feis Doire Colmcille through the years.

These include Dana, Phil Coulter, Feargal Sharkey, Jimmy McShane (Baltimora) Roma Downey, Nadine Coyle, Bronagh Gallagher, Mairead Carlin, Margaret Keys, Gerard McChrystal, Frank Gallagher, Ruth McGinley and Cathal Breslin.

In her Los Angeles home, actress Roma Downey holds a cherished memory inside a Bo Peep matchbox.

“I have had this matchbox for 50 years and inside my matchbox are my feis medals. There were two of course. We had the Londonderry Feis and then we had Derry Feis,” she said.

Roma is perhaps best known for portraying Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in A Woman Named Jackie and for her role as Monica in the hugely popular TV series Touched by An Angel.

She said: “I do think of getting my star on Hollywood Boulevard and the various awards I’ve won over the years, but I’ve kept them here, close to my heart, my Derry Feis medals.

“I guess it shows the fondness of the memories of participating in the feis. There was great excitement each year when we’d prepare in music class with James MacCafferty.

“I didn’t really do much Irish dancing because my mother had enrolled me with Miss Watson to do ballet and that would have been for Londonderry Feis.

“The feis always gave something very positive to work towards. There was great camaraderie and good, healthy competition with your peer group to see who could deliver on the day. It taught discipline and how to calm your nerves.

“I remember sitting in St Columb’s Hall and you had your entry ticket, and as they were approaching your number, your wee palms started to sweat and your heartbeat would increase slightly, your feet started to shuffle and your mouth got dry.

“You were certain you couldn’t remember your material whether you were singing or playing the piano, particularly if you were singing in Irish. These are all of the things that still haunt me to this day as a performer. And then on the few occasions that I came home with a little medal in a box just feeling so chuffed and having your mammy say things like ‘hard work pays off’ or ‘better luck next year,’ depending on how the wind blew,” Roma said.

You know success hasn’t eluded you when your face appears on a stamp.

This happened to Bronagh Gallagher when An Post marked the centenary of Irish cinema in 1996, with her image appearing alongside co-stars from The Commitments.

Her big break came as Bernie McGloughlin in the 1991 film adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s novel. This was quickly followed by appearances in Pulp Fiction, Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace and Divorcing Jack. In 2020, Bronagh was included in the Irish Times list of Ireland’s greatest film actors.

While the competitive element of Derry Feis came initially through her primary and secondary schools, it is not the tension of competition that she recalls most fondly.

She said: “There was such excitement at that time of year. It was spring and the weather always seemed to be beautiful then. I remember we were taken up to the convent in Pump Street which is now The Playhouse and we were rehearsed there. That always really excited me as a kid.

“I always remember that I had new socks — those beautiful knitted cotton socks that were up to the knee. We used to get them in Scott’s I think. We always had new patent shoes because they would be your Easter shoes too. This was put together with an immaculate school uniform.

“After the rehearsal you would walk down the Walls in all your glory in your uniform and into the Guildhall — it was like our Wembley.

“We just thought we were great. Even to take part was just so exciting whether we won or not, although our school choir did do quite well,” she said.