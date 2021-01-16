Final farewell: Tributes to 'inspirational' Co Down minister Rev Adrian Adger

A Co Down minister who died after a battle with cancer was inspirational, mourners at his funeral heard yesterday.

Rev Adrian Adger, minister of Clough and Seaforde Presbyterian Churches, passed away on Wednesday aged 57.

A family notice said he would be lovingly remembered by his wife Karen, brother Neil and the wider family.

A service of thanksgiving yesterday was conducted by Rev Brian Smyth of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Ahoghill.

Having met Rev Adger almost 30 years ago in Belfast Bible College, Rev Smyth worked with him at the Belfast City Mission and conducted his wedding ceremony in 2013. He said that rather than his best friend losing a cancer battle, his faith meant he would have believed it was not the end of his story.

"With the coming of death, Adrian is now enjoying a new freedom. Adrian is free from all that cancer threw at him," he said. He added: "Yes for family and friends it is a huge blow to have lost Adrian. Those who have loved him most will miss him most and we know that he was dearly loved.

"Oh I know you will miss him and I know many hearts are broken and crushed but I trust you will be comforted when you realise that Adrian has gained freedom and I don't believe any of you would wish him back to continue with his suffering."