Final journey: respected Derry bakery owner Billy Doherty 'lived a long and full life'

Mourners at the funeral of one of Londonderry's best known local traders were told that he lived his life for his family and for the community.

Billy Doherty, owner of Doherty's Bakery in the city, passed away in hospital on Saturday.

His funeral took place yesterday.

Fr Michael McCaughey, the parish priest of St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, said Mr Doherty's life had been long and full.

In his homily, Fr McCaughey said: "The fullness of time is a phrase that comes to mind as we pray for the soul of Billy Doherty.

"He lived his earthy journey in the fullness of life for family, for community, for adults and for young people.

"Billy Doherty was greatly influenced in his early life by his late parents, Laurence and Maimee. His father died at an early age and Billy, being the eldest boy, assumed a greater responsibility.

"His mother was a courageous woman, never afraid of a challenge and Billy was inspired by her vision.

"He came back to work in her shop and from there he created a bakery that became so well known and respected both locally and afar.

"As Billy himself wrote: 'Doherty's is famous for baps, stew, for bread and for pastries' and he became fondly known as 'Billy Bap'.

The funeral at St Patrick’s Church was led by three bakery vans

"He created a real home bakery which influenced the lives of so many in this city and further afield."

Fr McCaughey reminded the congregation that while Mr Doherty would always be best remembered for the bakery, there were other facets of his personality that should not be forgotten, including his love of sport and his passion for song and poetry.

He continued: "Our consolation comes from a hope that Billy Doherty will be rewarded for his faith, his love and for his kindness.

"Our consolation comes from a hope that Billy Doherty shared in Christ's way of life and now he will be rewarded for his faith, his love and for his kindness."