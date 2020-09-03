Final journey: Young mum Amy Connor (23) who died on holiday buried

Blazing star: The coffin of Amy Connor is carried to her final resting place at Ballywillan Cemetery, Portrush

The funeral of 23-year-old Amy Connor, who died suddenly while on holiday in Ibiza last month, has heard her described as "a blazing star, which travelled ever so briefly across the horizons of our lives".

The mother-of-one from Coleraine was found in her room in the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the party resort of San Antonio at midday on August 20.

Around 100 people gathered yesterday afternoon to pay their respects as her pink coffin, bearing the word Princess along the side, made its way to Ballywillan Cemetery at Portrush for burial after a service in her mother Carol McKibbin's home at Glebe Crescent in Castlerock.

The service was conducted by Rev Bert Ritchie from Church of Christ in Coleraine who told mourners that like them, he had "lost a wee girl who won my heart from a very early age" as he recalled her journey from a mischievous child to a fun loving, mature young woman.

Amy's older sister, Toni, was part of the group of holidaymakers when tragedy struck.

Speaking ahead of the funeral, she described Amy as "one of a kind" and pledged to give her "the best send-off possible".

Amy leaves behind her three-year-old daughter Kaliyah, parents Arthur Connor and Carol, her stepdad Campbell Kennedy and siblings, Aaron John, Jean and Toni.