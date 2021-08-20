Final push for jabs as SSE Arena mass vaccination centre prepares to close

One of the people leading the vaccination drive has issued a final plea for people to be vaccinated, urging them not to be put off by social media myths.

Tanya Daly, the clinical lead for the South Eastern Trust’s Covid-19 vaccine programme, appealed for people to take the opportunity this weekend before Northern Ireland’s mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena closes its doors for the final time on Sunday evening.

She was speaking ahead of this weekend’s final push to get those who have not yet been jabbed to visit the arena.

Her plea came as 34 further deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly bulletin from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra, which records deaths differently to the Department of Health, to 3,100.

The Department of Health is pushing Big Jab Weekend in a bid to get more people to visit centres for vaccination against Covid, and against a backdrop of warnings from doctors that hospitals are “at the edge” of losing lives to conditions like cancer because staff are being diverted to Covid patients.

About 86% of adults in Northern Ireland have had at least one jab for Covid, but hitting the target of 90% is the aim.

While the vaccination programme is not ending, this weekend sees the final chance for people to visit the SSE Arena, where over 360,000 have already received a vaccination.

Vaccinations will move to a location in the main car park at the arena once the doors close on Sunday night.

Ms Daly said: “I understand that some people may be a bit nervous, but please don’t read what you see on social media, please look at the facts on the government website and come and ask us if you have any questions.

“When we started this, we were unsure about what the uptake would be, but we reached a level where we were delivering nearly 5,000 vaccines a day.

“We need 5% more of the population to come forward and if we get that, we will see 50% less admissions in our hospital settings. That can make a huge difference across the whole health system.

“This may have looked from the outside to be a smooth operation at the SSE Arena, but there has been an awful lot of work behind the scenes to make it happen.”

Ms Daly praised staff, saying they have been “absolutely amazing”.

She added: “A lot of people who have been with us here worked in retail, we’ve had legal secretaries, my PA was a hotel manager, everybody has come together to make this happen and we’re proud of all their efforts.

“We came together because of the pandemic and nobody wanted to have to do this, but it will be emotional on Sunday evening.

“The arena needs to get back to business and thankfully, because so many people have got vaccinated, they can get back to planning for when the full restrictions are lifted.

“Everyone who has come through these doors to get vaccinated can take credit for allowing things to start to move back to what we all want to see. We thank them all. They have made a massive difference, people are out and about now, families are hugging again.

“That happened because people got the vaccine, but we can still do more this weekend.”

Consultant anaesthetist Craig Renfrew has been providing medical support and advice to the vaccine programme at the SSE Arena and across the South Eastern Trust.

He said his role had been one of the biggest challenges of his medical career.

“A lot of us had to change what we were doing,” he added. “My role has been dealing with queries and running high risk clinics.

“Anybody who has had side effects, we have looked after, but the vast majority, over 99% of patients, have very little long-term effects.

“But we have other roles to play in healthcare. A lot of pharmacists, nursing staff, retired colleagues have been here over and above their normal jobs.”

Mr Renfrew said vaccinated people presenting in hospital are less ill than those who haven’t been jabbed.

He added: “Anyone still unsure can have their questions answered here. We’re seeing concerns about fertility, from the younger age group, from those who are pregnant. People should be allowed to make their own decision and they should not be hindered when they come to centres through their own choice.

“But we’ve been in a situation where instead of there being eight or nine theatres running all day during the week in the Ulster Hospital, we are down to four,” he added.

“Staff are exhausted and are prepared for another surge of cases, but we have other roles to fulfil in the health service and we want to get back to them.”

Anyone who has booked a slot for a second vaccine up until September 11 will still be able to attend the SSE Arena car park site to receive their vaccination.