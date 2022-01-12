Finance Minister calls for Covid funding flexibility and money to address cost of living crisis

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has voiced the need for additional resources to deal with the ongoing Covid pandemic and to assist households in the grip of a cost of living crisis.

He has joined Finance Ministers from Wales and Scotland in calling on the Treasury to guarantee that money allocated to support Covid responses will be provided in full, following a meeting with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury today.

They are also urging action to tackle the cost of living crisis and help households with rising bills.

Last month, as a result of spending in England, the Treasury announced it would provide additional funding to tackle Covid, with the Scottish Government allocated £440m, the Welsh Government £270m, and the Northern Ireland Executive allocated £150m.

Devolved Governments are concerned they may not be granted permission to carry over into next year’s budgets any late consequential payments – despite this flexibility being provided in 2021/22.

The Finance Ministers re-iterated a request for the Treasury to provide support to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland if the public health situation in each nation demands it, not just when the assistance is applied in England.

They are also calling on the Treasury to provide more support to households facing a cost of living crisis. In October the UK Government withdrew the £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit, a cut that was opposed by all three devolved nations.

Last month it was confirmed that inflation had risen to 5.1% - the highest rate in a decade – with increasingly expensive food, transport and clothing contributing to higher household bills.

Powers to help households meet the cost of living lie mainly with the UK Government, and the three Finance Ministers in the devolved nations are calling on the Treasury to step up and deliver more support to households.

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, said: “As we continue to deal with the challenges posed by Omicron the uncertainty surrounding the Covid funding provided by Treasury is unhelpful.

"It is also hugely concerning that Treasury may not permit funding to be carried into next year even if additional funding is confirmed at such a late stage that it prevents it being used most effectively.

"We have been calling on Treasury to reinstate the Self Employed Income Support Scheme and furlough scheme on a targeted basis where necessary. It is disappointing that Treasury is unwilling to provide support to workers and their families. We would ask Treasury to urgently reconsider this position.

“The cost of living crisis is causing hardship for families and businesses. I’ve been calling on Treasury to suspend VAT on energy bills temporarily to provide reprieve during the difficult winter period. It is time for Treasury to act now.”

Scottish Government Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said the Scottish Government remains concerned that the additional funding it has received to mitigate the impact of the Omicron variant may be subject to future deductions.

"Without the ability to borrow, the continuing uncertainty could have a substantial damaging impact on our COVID response and impact our ability to support public services in Scotland.”

While Welsh Government Finance Minister Rebecca Evans called for “urgent action” from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs.