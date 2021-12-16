Finance Minister Murphy calls on Treasury for additional funding and furlough support

Finance Minister Conor Murphy set up the Fiscal Commission earlier in 2021 to examine how the Executive could best use its powers to tax the public and local businesses.

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy has written to the Treasury calling for additional funding and for the furlough scheme to be reinstated to deal with the increased challenges presented by Omicron.

Commenting on the recent announcement by Treasury of additional funding, Minister Murphy said: “While confirmation of further funding is welcome, some £50 million of the £75 million announced is not new money.

“This £50 million was already expected and factored into our plans, meaning that the announcement provides £25 million of additional funding.

“This funding also comes with the caveat that some of it may need to be repaid.”

Minister Murphy added that the spread of the Omicron variant, with more than 150 cases already reported in Northern Ireland, it as “significantly affected the economy” with pressures being felt most acutely in the hospitality sector in the run up to Christmas.

“I have stressed to Treasury that the Executive need to be able to respond quickly and flexibly to the emerging public health position,” he said.

“Having to wait to see what England’s response is in order to know what level of financial support is available here is an untenable position.

“I am therefore calling on Treasury to immediately provide further support to allow us to plan our response.”

He is also calling on the UK government to reinstate the furlough scheme “where necessary” as well as “a guarantee of significant additional funding without the caveat of possible repayment.”

“These measures will help us support businesses and the public through this challenging period.”