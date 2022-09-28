Finance minister seeks Treasury review of £100 home heating oil payment

Stormont’s finance minister has written to Treasury to demand an urgent review of the £100 home heating oil scheme.

Conor Murphy has outlined “the case for additional” support for Northern Ireland to the chief secretary.

The Sinn Fein MLA said he met with officials on Friday and conveyed his disappointment over “the Chancellor’s failure to support those in need, help small businesses and provide additional funding for public services”.

“I reiterated how inadequate the home heating oil scheme is for people living here.

“Offering households a derisory £100 will not provide sufficient support for the 70% of households here in the North who rely on oil to heat their homes.

“During that meeting the Chief Secretary indicated it would be unfair for anyone to be disproportionately impacted through the Energy Support announcements due to the type of fuel they use.”

Home heating oil customers here are set to get a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs.

A cap on the unit price of electricity was announced by the government last week.

People who use gas to heat their homes will also benefit from a cap on the unit price.

The modest support for oil users reflects the fact that gas prices have risen more sharply than oil in the past year.

The £100 will be delivered as a top-up to the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme.

Mr Murphy revealed he has sent details of average annual energy bills in NI to Treasury.

“This information clearly demonstrates that oil users have experienced significant hikes over the last year,” he said.

“The Westminster Government must act now to expand the home heating oil scheme to ensure the citizens here are not disadvantaged.”

The Executive minister also raised the alarm following the adverse reaction of the financial markets to last week’s mini-budget announcement.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng hailed his mini-budget as a “new era” for the UK as he signalled the start of a new-look economic policy designed to attract investment and reverse a decade of sluggish economic growth.

“Higher borrowing and mortgage costs are now expected,” Mr Murphy said.

“Clearly a different plan is needed.

“I have urged Treasury to look again at a reduction in VAT to help small businesses at this time of crisis, an uplift in welfare benefits to help vulnerable families, funding to enable continued delivery of public services, and a fair pay rise for public sector workers.

“Support is needed and it is needed now if people are to keep their homes warm and if businesses are to keep their lights on.”