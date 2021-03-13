Financial experts to rein in Stormont spending

The finance minister Conor Murphy has announced the creation of two new financial watchdogs to scrutinise Stormont spending.

Mr Murphy said the establishment of a Fiscal Council and the Fiscal Commission “represents a real step forward for public finances”.

He explained the Fiscal Council will be a stand-alone and permanent body, focusing initially on the Executive’s draft 2021-22 budget and would “bring greater transparency and independent scrutiny”.

The Fiscal Commission will conduct a review of Stormont’s fiscal powers, a process which has already taken place in the Scottish and Welsh Assemblies.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken called it a welcome chance for Stormont to “put its house in order”.

“As Chair of the Finance Committee it is good to hear, after a delay of a year, that the Fiscal Council is finally being established,” he said.

“The need to critically and independently examine our budget process, how our Departments allocate funding and, above all, to bring clarity to how our Executive manages our multi-billion-pound budget has never been greater.”

He added: “The question as to whether Northern Ireland is ready yet to set further tax raising powers, without first putting and then demonstrating it can put its house in order is a moot one; the role of a Fiscal Commission will require considerable scrutiny.”

Both bodies will be made up of a panel of experts with the Fiscal Council to be headed by Sir Robert Chote, who chaired the Office of Budget Responsibility over the last decade.

The Fiscal Commission will be led by Paul Johnson, Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).