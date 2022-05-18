Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond calls for Dublin government to plan for border poll

Fine Gael’s European Affairs spokesperson has called on his government to set up a committee on Irish unity to prepare for a border poll.

In a speech in London on Wednesday, Neale Richmond said it was Dublin’s duty to be as best prepared as possible for a future referendum.

Speaking at the event in Westminster hosted by campaign group Ireland’s Future, the TD said a border poll could conceivably be held in the next decade.

“Brexit has fundamentally changed the tone of debate when it comes to Irish unity,” he said.

“The fact that this British Government has chosen to pursue the hardest possible form of Brexit has put in stark context the divisions that exist across these islands.

“It is now very conceivable that a British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland could call a border poll on Irish unity within the next decade.

“It is therefore the Irish Government’s duty to ensure that we are as best prepared as possible to meet the challenge of such a referendum.

“That is why I am calling for the establishment of an all-party special Oireachtas committee to be established to look at the challenges and opportunities that Irish unity presents.“

Mr Richmond said that many people understandably asked what a united Ireland would look like and cost.

“Now is the time to bring together stakeholders, experts and advocates of all positions to work through these many questions in a parliamentary setting,” he said.

“We must be realistic and recognise that discussions regarding Irish unity are becoming more widespread and we must be prepared to present our vision of a united Ireland, down to the nitty-gritty details, as soon as is possible.

“There is much work to be done in terms of rebuilding relations both North/South and East/West as well as working through the challenges that continue to be presented by Brexit but that should not preclude a parallel discussion and much needed planning on the possibility of Irish unity.”

He added: “Those of us who want a united Ireland, a new Ireland, must be prepared to put in the work to present our vision to all the people of these islands.

“We can build a New Ireland, one that is united, inclusive and that is a full member of the EU.

“Brexit has shown us what happens when you ask a question with no clear outline of what the answer looks like.

“Let’s learn from the lessons of Brexit and take a responsible path forward.”