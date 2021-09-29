‘Finn’s Law’ Bill to be brought before MLAs this autumn

SDLP and animal charity welcome plan to bring local protections for police dogs in line with other parts of UK

Finn with Hillsborough vet Rob Adams, who saved the dog’s life after it was stabbed

Plans to make it harder for people who harm service animals to claim they were acting in self-defence are to be brought before the Assembly later this autumn.

‘Finn’s Law’ is named after a police German shepherd that was stabbed and seriously injured while protecting his handler from attack in 2016.

PC Dave Wardell, Finn’s handler, who said his partner had saved his life, has led calls for a change to the law.

The pair appeared on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent with a magic act, reaching the final of the talent show.

The legislation is already on the statute books elsewhere in the UK. A public consultation on the introduction of Finn’s Law in Northern Ireland closed last month.

Under current legislation in Northern Ireland, and previously in England and Wales, attacks like that on Finn could only be treated as criminal damage.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said in a recent statement: “Upon launching that consultation, I wholeheartedly recognised the invaluable work carried out by our brave service animals in Northern Ireland and stated my intention to seek views on legislation to provide the same level of protection to these animals as that afforded to those in other parts of the UK.

“My officials are now working to analyse the responses to that consultation and provide advice on the next steps. Although specific dates are not yet established, it is currently my intention to introduce a Bill to the Assembly in the early autumn.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly welcomed news that Finn’s Law proposals were to come before the Assembly in the near future.

“Service animals do important work with our police force and in a number of other areas, including supporting people with physical and emotional conditions, and it is only right they are given the same protections in the North as in Great Britain,” she said.

“Anyone who attacks a service animal must face full prosecution. Tougher penalties will send out the message that attacks of this nature simply won’t be tolerated and might make people think twice in future before carrying out such an act.”

Ms Kelly highlighted her party’s work in campaigning for a an all-island animal cruelty register to ban offenders from keeping animals. She called on ministers to progress work on such a register urgently.

“We believe that every animal should be treated with love and kindness and those convicted of an offence must face significant consequences,” she said.

Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp welcomed the move to bring Northern Ireland in line with England and Wales with regards to people who injure service dogs.

“Service animals operate in difficult and dangerous situations and can become victims of violence and cruelty,” he said.

“It’s right that the law acknowledges the risks they face and properly protects them.

“Under Finn’s Law, an attacker would no longer be able to inflict suffering on a service animal and claim they were simply protecting themselves.

“We hope that changing the law will act as a serious deterrent to those who think they can get away with harming service animals.

“Like pets and other animals, service animals are living, sentient beings and we strongly believe that they should be regarded in law as such, not as inanimate objects.”

In May, Mr Poots said he had tasked officials with looking into proposals for an animal abuse register.

He also cautioned, however, that data sharing and other issues would need to be “fully scoped” before it could be considered.

The minister explained: “Given the complexities involved, it was agreed that my officials will work with colleagues in the Department of Justice and engage with animal welfare organisations to explore the options available for the creation of a Northern Ireland register and develop proposals on a way forward.”