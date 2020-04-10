Finucane inquiry head Peter Cory dies at age 94

A former Canadian Supreme Court judge who headed an inquiry examining the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane has died.

Peter Cory, who investigated allegations of security force collusion in the 1989 killing, passed away on Tuesday at age 94.

He investigated five other Troubles-related cases, including the murders of Chief Superintendent Harry Breen and Superintendent Bob Buchanan. The men were shot dead in 1989 near the border after a meeting with senior gardai in Dundalk.

Mr Cory also investigated the killings of Lord Justice Maurice Gibson and Lady Cecily Gibson near the border in 1987, concluding there was no Garda collusion.

The other cases he investigated were the murders of Robert Hamill, Rosemary Nelson and LVF terrorist Billy Wright.

Of the six cases examined, Mr Cory recommended inquiries into five. Of those five, only the case of Mr Finucane remains outstanding.

The late solicitor's son, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, expressed his condolences following Mr Cory's death.

He said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Cory, who died on April 7."

Canadian Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said: "He was an amazing role model and mentor."