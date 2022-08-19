Fiona Donohoe hails ‘beautiful tribute’ as Belfast bridge to be named in memory of Noah

The mother of Noah Donohoe has said a bridge set to be named in his memory is a “beautiful tribute” to her son.

The Lagan Gateway bridge in Belfast, which was opened last year, is to be named after the teenager.

Councillors on Belfast City Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Group discussed the matter at a behind-closed-doors portion of the meeting on Friday morning.

In a statement made through her solicitors KRW Law, Ms Donohoe said: “On behalf of Noah we are very humbled and grateful to the public, for their vote that the Lagan tow-path bridge be named after him.

“It is a beautiful tribute and very fitting as Noah and I spent many a summer’s day walking that scenic route together.

“That Noah’s name and memory will be given a permanent place in the heart of our city, is a touching and heartfelt tribute for which we will be eternally grateful.”

Opened in September of last year, the Lagan Gateway bridge connects the Lagan towpath and the Annadale Embankment in Stranmillis and is part of a £5.2m regeneration project.

Schoolboy Noah Donohoe was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020, six days after going missing.

His mother has been campaigning for answers around her son’s death ever since.

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy took to social media on Friday to confirm the Lagan Gateway bridge will be named in the 14-year-old's memory.

"In council this morning we proposed that the new Lagan gateway bridge be named after young Noah Donohoe," he wrote.

"There was huge public demand for it & are glad that this will now happen. We will continue to stand with Fiona and her family in their battle for truth and justice for Noah."

Last weekend several thousand people attended a protest in Belfast over an application by the PSNI to withhold some information from an inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe.

Speaking at the rally, Noah's mother said: "We see on our social media every day the support that we have, but to see people come out today - this is Noah's army.

"We are so grateful to every single person standing here in this heat today for Noah."

Sinn Fein MP for North Belfast John Finucane told those gathered that the family deserves transparency.

"Because make no mistake about it, there are serious questions that remain unanswered concerning every single aspect of Noah's disappearance and the subsequent investigation," he said.

"Justice demands openness and justice demands transparency.

"When we speak of Noah and Fiona's search for truth, we speak of the need for a light to be shone revealing everything we still don't know about what happened to him."

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has signed a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate in relation to the schoolboy's inquest, paving the way for some information to be withheld for the hearings. The coroner will have the final decision on whether to grant the certificate.

The Northern Ireland Office said: "The Public Interest Immunity application was made by the PSNI, not the secretary of state, and it is the coroner who has responsibility for deciding whether or not information attracts PII.

"The secretary of state's decision to sign the PII certificate was reached after very careful consideration of the information and detailed briefing by officials."