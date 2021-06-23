Fiona Donohoe opens fund in memory of her son Noah

The Belfast schoolboy died last year after going missing

The mother of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe, who tragically died last year after going missing for six days, has made the first in a series of donations in memory of her son.

Fiona Donohoe met with and presented a donation to the search and rescue team, who helped search for her son, to thank them for their support earlier this week.

Monies from the Noah Donohoe Foundation was also presented to St James’ Swift’s Football Club, Sandy Row Football Club and the music department of Noah’s school, St Malachy's College.

The initial round of funding will provide support to groups in Belfast across music and sport - two areas Noah was incredibly passionate about during his short life.

A vigil was held on top of Cavehill on Monday to mark the one year anniversary since the 14-year-old went missing.

A walk in memory of Noah Donohoe took place on Cavehill in north Belfast on Monday. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

Noah had been on his way to meet friends at Cavehill when he went missing, sparking a huge search operation.

His body was recovered six days later in a storm drain in north Belfast.

Further grants will be made available to groups who wish to undertake works to benefit their local communities in the areas of music and sport.

Making the first grant to the search and rescue team, Fiona said that losing Noah has been hugely difficult for her and the family, and that they think of him every day and the amazing achievements in his life.

“I will be forever grateful to the hundreds of people who joined with the search and rescue team during the six days we searched for Noah and this donation will help them continue to do their wonderful and very difficult work,” stated Fiona.

“I know Noah would have wanted this as a thank you too, it was the kind of boy he was – very kind and generous of spirit.

“In creating this foundation in Noah’s memory, I want to support children from all communities across Northern Ireland in as many diverse ways as possible.

“As Noah taught me in his short life, there is no limit to what any child can achieve given the right opportunity.”

Fiona added that her son crammed so much into his life, and his passion for arts, sports and learning will live on through the foundation.

“It helps me immensely knowing Noah’s legacy and presence is making an impact for other young people locally,” she said.

Commenting on the grants, Director of Development with the Community Foundation Siofra Healey, said the organisation was delighted to be able to help Fiona and her family organise the fund in memory of Noah, who was “clearly a very special young boy and much loved son”.

“This fund embraces Noah’s many academic, sporting and artistic talents alongside his huge generosity of spirit,” she said.

“This same generosity of spirit was so evident from the community of north Belfast to Fiona and her family in the search which ensued in the difficult days after Noah went missing.”

For more information on the Noah Donohoe Fund, visit www.communityfoundationni.org/noahdonohoe