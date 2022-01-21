Fionntan McGarvey murder: Requiem Mass to be held on Monday, as amateur football clubs confirm minute’s silence tribute

Requiem Mass for the murdered teenager Fionntan McGarvey is to be held on Monday, as amateur football clubs prepare to pay tribute to the talented athlete by holding a minute’s silence this weekend.

According to a funeral notice, Mr McGarvey’s service will be held at 12.00 noon in St Brigid’s Church, Derryvolgie Avenue.

A minute’s silence is to be observed by all clubs in the south Belfast football league this weekend as a mark of tribute to him.

It comes as more tributes to the “popular” 18-year-old have been paid across social media, with his GAA club St Brigid’s describing him as a “friend to many”.

On Thursday police announced Mr McGarvey passed away in hospital following injuries he sustained during an incident outside licensed premises in the Finaghy Road North area of Belfast in the early hours of Monday, December 27.

A 21-year-old man arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of murder has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The teenager’s family described him as their “beautiful son” and said they are “devastated”.

A talented GAA and soccer player, the teenager played for Aquinas FC Junior Section and had represented their club since he was 7-years-old.

In a social media post on Friday, the south Belfast league which Aquinas FC play in confirmed all clubs and officials will hold a minute’s silence in tribute to Mr McGarvey during matches held this weekend.

Ex-Derry GAA star Joe Brolly, a member of St Brigid’s, paid tribute. Sharing a photo on Twitter, he added: “You will always be in our hearts”.

Mr McGarvey also represented St Brigid’s GAC in Belfast. The Chairman at the club Eunan Conway said everyone at St Brigid’s is “deeply saddened” at the 18-year-old's loss.

Mr Conway called him an “esteemed member” and said the McGarvey family have been “hugely influential” at the club.

“Everyone at St Brigid’s GAC is deeply saddened at the loss of our esteemed member Fionntan. Fionntan was a much loved and popular teammate and friend to many, representing St Brigid’s with distinction at U20 and Senior level,” he said.

“For over twenty years the McGarvey family have been hugely influential in the development of St. Brigid’s and we express our heartfelt sympathies to Fionntan’s parents Lorcan and Aveen, his brothers Caolan, Daire and his sister Sorcha.”

Mr McGarvey was also a keen swimmer and involved in Belfast-based Olympia Swimming Club.

“Belfast Olympia Lifesaving and Swimming Club would like to pass on our sincerest condolences to the McGarvey family and friends as we are all deeply saddened by the loss of Fionntan,” they wrote.

“As with all members of the McGarvey family, Fionntan was a much-loved member of Olympia and we express our heartfelt sympathies.”

In a statement from his family on Thursday, Mr McGarvey’s family confirmed his organs would be donated following his death, with the wish that they will “provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss”.

The Donate4Daithi organ donation campaign added: “Thinking of others in their time of tragedy makes the McGarvey family, as well as Fionntan, superheroes.

“Sending our sincere condolences to Fionntan’s friends and the whole McGarvey family at this very sad time.”

The PSNI are continuing to investigate the murder and have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident in the early hours of Monday 27 December to contact them.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said: “I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or have any information to come forward.

“I am also appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/12/21.

“Any footage can be uploaded onto the Major Incident Public Portal at: at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R01-PO1

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

The funeral notice for Mr McGarvey said he was the Beloved son of Lorcan and Aveen, brother of Caolan, Daire and Sorcha, grandson of Harry and Joan Goodman, Mona and the late John McGarvey.

It added he would be “deeply regretted by his entire family circle and many friends”.

“Fionntan's family are deeply grateful for the support and kindness of the Northern Ireland Organ Donation Services Team at this difficult time.”