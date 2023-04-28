Fire at Ballymena flats suspected as arson

A police appeal has been issued after a fire was started at a block of flats in Ballymena last night (Thursday).

The incident occurred in the Crebilly Road area at around 11.15pm on April 27.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Police received a report that the living room window of the property had been smashed and a fire had been started in the corner of the living room. Thankfully the fire did not spread and no-one was injured.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist our investigation or who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2251 27/04/23.”