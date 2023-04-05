Fire at derelict building in Co Antrim being treated as arson

The PSNI is treating a fire at a derelict building in Co Antrim as arson.

On Wednesday morning officers alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a fire in the Balnamore Road area of Ballymoney shortly after 12.50am.

There were no reports of any injuries but the PSNI said “extensive damage has been caused to the property.”

A police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 37 of 05/04/23.”

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

The incident is separate to another fire at a derelict property which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning at at the old Stradreagh Hospital in Londonderry.