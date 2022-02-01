Fire at former Game of Thrones set in Northern Ireland ‘controlled burning’, confirms fire service

A fire at the former Co Antrim filming site of the fantasy television show Game of Thrones on Tuesday evening was confirmed to be a “controlled burning”, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire was pictured near the village of Moneyglass at around 6pm, with flames and large plumes of smoke spotted across the nearby area.

Following inquiries, a spokesperson for the fire service confirmed they were aware of the controlled fire and said those responsible were overseeing the burn.

It’s not the first time a fire at the site has caused some commotion, with a 2018 blaze on the same set understood to have been part of filming on the series at the time.

The set was just one of many across Northern Ireland used to film some of the show’s most dramatic scenes.

According to Tourism NI, Game of Thrones’ links to the country helped attract one in six out-of-state visitors in 2018, ploughing in over £50m into the local economy that year alone.

Based on a best-selling series of fantasy novels by author George R. R. Martin, the television show ran from 2011 to 2019.