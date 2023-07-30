Fire at Newry house ‘could have been catastrophic’ as police probe suspected arson

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was set on fire in what is believed to be a deliberate attack in Newry on Sunday.

Extensive damage was caused to the Stream Street property, and police have said the fire threatened the lives of residents and neighbours.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Just after 4.40am on Sunday, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service of a fire at a residential property in the Stream Street area.

“They confirmed that ignition was deliberate. Extensive damage was caused to the property, and the fire caused a leak in an external gas pipe.

“This was a serious fire, and the gas leak threatened the lives of the residents of the property and their neighbours. Thankfully, they were all evacuated safely, but if our Fire Service colleagues had not acted so swiftly the consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our enquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.