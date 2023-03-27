Fire at Railway Hotel in Co Fermanagh

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at the historic Railway Hotel site in Enniskillen.

The cause of the flames are not yet known.

Police have advised motorists on the Irvinestown Road near Gaol Square to drive with caution.

The building is a three-storey former hotel on Forthill Street in the Co Fermanagh town and is currently up for sale with offers of £395,000 or over being sought.

A landmark of Enniskillen’s east end, it is one of the county’s oldest hotels, first opening around around 140 years ago.

In the past it served as a stop-over point for passengers of the Great Northern Railway which was once stationed across the road.

It was initially put up for sale in 2015, but has been lying vacant ever since.

In 2021, a deliberate fire was started at the building, believed to be cause by youths, with fire service personnel reporting that “there was no fire damage to the building itself”.

More details to follow.