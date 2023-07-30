Fire at west Belfast house treated as arson, police say

A fire that caused significant damage to a house in west Belfast was started deliberately, police have said.

The blaze at the property in Mount Eagles Glen in west Belfast took hold at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

A PSNI statement said: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

“Thankfully, no-one was inside at the time, but significant damage has been caused to the property.

“We are treating this reckless incident as arson with intent to endanger life and would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage to contact us.”