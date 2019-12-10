Fire chief's Northern Ireland winter hazard warning

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is warning people of the hazards of fire over the coming winter months - potentially the most dangerous months of the year.

Fatalities in house fires are most likely to occur between the months of November and February.

In the past year six people were killed in a house fire with four fatalities in the winter months.

In the year 2017/18, 36% of all house fires occurred in the winter period.

Assistant chief fire officer Alan Walmsley urged people to “look out for each other throughout the winter months".

He said people should be wary of potential fire hazards in the home particularly from the likes of candles, Christmas tree lights, portable heaters, and overloaded sockets.

"If you hear a neighbour’s smoke alarm going off, don’t ignore it- go and check," said Mr Walmsley.

“By looking after your own safety, and the safety of those around you, you are not only helping to protect you and your loved ones from a range of fire and other emergencies, but you are also helping us as a fire and rescue service."