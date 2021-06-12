Fire crew tackle second fire on Carrick-a-Rede island in less than a week

Gorse blaze broke out on Saturday evening at Co Antrim landmark

A gorse fire has broken out on the famous Carrick-a-Rede island on Saturday evening.

This is the second blaze on the Co Antrim Island, near Ballintoy, in less than a week.

The previous attack was deliberate, according to the fire service.

The island is owned by the National Trust and is accessed by the world-renowned Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

A number of firefighters from Ballycastle brought the blaze under control.

Six days ago fire crew had also responded to reports of a small grass fire covering approximately 50sqm yesterday afternoon at Carrick-a-Rede island.

A fire break was created around the fire to prevent it spreading and firefighters used five beaters and a knapsack sprayer to extinguish the fire.

The rope bridge links the mainland to the tiny island of Carrickarede and in January the island’s other landmark, the fisherman's cottage, which dates back to the 1830s, granted listed status.