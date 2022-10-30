Fire crews battle blaze at house in Co Antrim

Emergency services are at the scene of house fire in Co Antrim.

No one has been injured during the blaze which broke out in a property on Old Church Road in Newtownabbey.

Police and fire crews remain at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a house fire in the Old Church Road area of Newtownabbey, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“No injuries have been reported and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”