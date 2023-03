Firefighters are currently battling a blaze which broke out in a terraced house in south Belfast.

The incident on Balfour Avenue, near the Holyland area of the city, was reported at 3.20pm on Wednesday.

Two fire appliances remain at the scene.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire in a mid-terrace house.

"The incident is ongoing.”