Fire fighters attending second huge Co Down gorse fire in a week

A fire rages through the Mourne Mountain on March 22nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A large gorse fire has been blazing for hours at Spelga Dam in Co Down on Sunday evening, with multiple fire fighters attending the scene since 7.35pm.

Posting on social media, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Approximately 20 acres of gorse is on fire with a 1 mile fire front. One pump and a land rover are maintaining a watching brief throughout the night.”

This is the second gorse fire to occur around the area in the last week. Eight fire appliances and crews from the NIFRS ascended the Mourne mountains to battle gorse fires on Wednesday morning, with flames across a two-mile front on three mountains in the area, including 40 acres at Spelga Dam and another around the Cock and Hen Mountains.

The fire service confirmed that that incident had started at around 7pm on Tuesday night.

On Saturday night, the service confirmed it extinguished a second gorse fire within a week in the Cavehill area of Belfast.

Monday evening saw the NIFRS monitor a similar gorse fire in the Cavehill area overnight, and they had to return to the scene at first light the next morning to extinguish it.

Gorse is a shrub very commonly found around the island Ireland. The prickly evergreen is highly flammable and when it catches alight can spread very quickly.

Recent high temperatures across the country has provided ideal growing conditions for gorse, and therefore ideal fire spreading conditions.

The NIFRS recently released a further wildfire warning statement, after a week in which they dealt with 67 wildfires, while also responding to 238 other emergency incidents across Northern Ireland.