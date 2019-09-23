Fire in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter building was arson, say police

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in the Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast

A fire at a derelict building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter was arson, police have said.

At one stage six fire appliances were tasked to the scene on Donegall Street. The street was at the centre of events for Belfast's Culture weekend before the blaze at around 9pm on Saturday.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus succeeded in bringing the flames under control.

A section of the Cathedral Quarter was closed off while the operation was ongoing.

Yesterday morning the PSNI said the blaze is being treated as arson and issued an appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant William Arnott said: "I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in and around Donegall Street, Belfast, last night or anyone who has information that could assist us with our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2059 21/09/19."

With many buildings lying derelict while awaiting redevelopment, Donegall Street has been vulnerable to a number of arson attacks over recent years, most notably the destruction of North Street Arcade in 2004.