Fire in south Belfast flats being treated as deliberate arson by police

A fire in a block of flats in south Belfast is being treated as a deliberate arson attack, the PSNI has confirmed.

The incident happened at the flats in Ulsterville Avenue close to Belfast City Hospital.

Emergency services attended the fire at around 8.40pm on Monday evening, with no reports of any injuries as a result.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Crews subsequently brought the fire under control.

Police said the incident could have had “devastating” consequences and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Moore said: “A report was received at approximately 8.40pm yesterday (Monday 9th August) that a fire had started in the communal hallway of the building.

“The fire, which was extinguished by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, resulted in damage to the hallway, and residents who were inside the building at the time were evacuated whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, had this fire managed to spread, the consequences could have been devastating.

“We are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life, and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or may have information which could assist us in our enquiries, to call 101 and quote reference number 1936 of 09/08/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”