Fire Service agency staff bill increases by over 60%

The bill for agency staff at the fire service has increased by more than 60% in the last five years.

Over this period, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spent £5.4m plugging workforce gaps.

As of April, 2,035 people were employed by the Fire Service, including 822 full-time employees, 901 on call and 45 agency staff. These levels have remained largely unchanged since 2017.

In the last financial year, £1.2m was spent on agency staff, up from £767,000 five years ago.

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler, a former firefighter, said two issues need to be examined.

"The most important thing to always remember in any issue regarding the Fire Service is that operational effectiveness is vital. So, I would say it is important that all key posts in the support team, which this relates to, are filled and filled permanently. This is to ensure the fire service is operationally as effective as it should be," he said.

"The second thing, in relation to finance, is the agency cost may well be offset against vacancies. It is not in the best interests of the fire service to maintain a position like that and I would urge them to ensure those posts are filled substantively.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who obtained the figures via an Assembly question, added: "The over reliance on agency staff is a short-term, often more expensive way to plug the many pressures faced by staff. But ultimately it is an unsustainable way to proceed and needs to be rectified.

“We need a plan in place now that moves away from focusing on agency staff and instead puts the finance and resources into increasing the amount of permanent staff within the Fire and Rescue Service and all our public services.”

The Department of Health (DoH) is responsible for the development of NIFRS pensions’ policy and legislation, and for monitoring of service delivery for the service.

DoH said: "NIFRS agency staff headcount has remained consistent over this period. The department maintains a keen interest in ensuring that resources allocated to front line services are maximised and that efficiencies are focused on support/back office functions.”